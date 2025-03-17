Signs of Sexual Harassment at Work

Ejieke Maduka, an employee of Microsoft Nigeria, was consistently sexually harassed by her boss, the Country Manager.

When she refused to succumb to his advances, her employment was terminated. Maduka took the matter to the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, seeking damages and a declaration that her termination was unlawful.

The court ruled in Maduka’s favor, holding that the Country Manager’s actions constituted sexual harassment and that Microsoft Nigeria was vicariously liable.

The court awarded Maduka N13,225,000 (approximately $35,000 USD) in damages.

Recognizing the red flags of sexual harassment in the workplace is crucial for creating a safe and respectful environment.

Here are 15 potential warning signs to watch out for:

1. Being forced to dress in a seductive or exploitative manner.

2. Unreasonable pressure to meet quotas or targets that compromise your integrity.

3. Prioritizing client acquisition at any cost, even if it means compromising your values.

4. Receiving inappropriate comments, jokes, or gestures from colleagues or superiors.

5. Unwanted physical contact or proximity.

6. Unwelcome advances, invitations, or requests for dates.

7. Being shown explicit or suggestive content.

8. Invasive or personal questions about your relationships, sex life, or body.

9. Rumors, gossip, or slander about your personal life.

10. Retaliation, bullying, or intimidation after reporting or rejecting unwanted advances.

11. Lack of clear policies, procedures, or consequences for sexual harassment.

12. Inadequate training or education on sexual harassment, boundaries, and consent.

13. Uncomfortable or coercive requests for social media connections, photos, or personal contact information.

14. Pressure to participate in uncomfortable after-work activities, social events, or travel.

15. Feeling manipulated or “groomed” for someone’s personal gain.

Remember, these behaviors are never acceptable and can create a hostile work environment.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual harassment in the workplace, know that there are resources available.

In Nigeria, the National Industrial Court’s (NIC) 2017 Civil Procedure Rules, particularly Order 14, provide a framework for addressing sexual harassment claims in the workplace, recognizing it as a civil wrong and a violation of fundamental rights.

Additionally, the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPP Act) in Nigeria, enacted in 2015, criminalizes all forms of violence, including sexual harassment, providing further protection and recourse for victims.