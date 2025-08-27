spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
August 27, 2025 - 4:28 PM

Equatorial Guinea Jails Top Official for Embezzlement After Sex Tape Scandal

Africa
— By: Hassan Haruna

Baltasar Ebang Engonga
Baltasar Ebang Engonga

A court in Equatorial Guinea has sentenced senior government official Baltasar Ebang Engonga to eight years in prison for embezzlement, just months after he became infamous when leaked sex tapes surfaced online.

According to report obtained by The News Chronicle on Wednesday, the Bioko provincial tribunal found Engonga guilty of diverting funds he had claimed as official travel expenses and using them for personal purposes, according to Supreme Court press director Hilario Mitogo.

Engonga, who was formerly head of the national financial investigation agency, was tried alongside five other senior officials accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars in the oil-rich Central African nation.

Nicknamed “Bello,” Engonga first drew international attention in November when sex tapes featuring him with other officials’ wives some filmed inside the finance ministry—were leaked while he was already in detention.

The scandal sparked a wave of online mockery, including parody songs, dances, and a spoof virility drug named “Balthazariem.”

The court also ordered Engonga to pay a fine of $220,000 in addition to serving his prison sentence.

Previous article
Kwara College Staff Protest 6-Year Absence of TETFund Support
Next article
KPop Demon Hunters Becomes Netflix’s Most Watched Movie of All Time
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Turning Nigeria’s Culture and Tourism into Money-spinner

Jide Ojo Jide Ojo -
Nigeria is blessed! But what are we doing with...

Dangote Refinery Silent as Fuel Rollout Missed August 15 Fuel Distribution Kickoff

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Nigeria’s $20 billion Dangote Refinery has remained silent for...

Abuja-Kaduna Train Derailment: I Take Full Responsibility— NRC Boss Apologises

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Kayode...

Scholarship Beneficiaries Shine as Foundation Rewards Academic Excellence at Education Summit

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
Over 700 beneficiaries of the IG Aguowo Health and...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Turning Nigeria’s Culture and Tourism into Money-spinner

Columns 0
Nigeria is blessed! But what are we doing with...

Dangote Refinery Silent as Fuel Rollout Missed August 15 Fuel Distribution Kickoff

News 0
Nigeria’s $20 billion Dangote Refinery has remained silent for...

Abuja-Kaduna Train Derailment: I Take Full Responsibility— NRC Boss Apologises

News 0
Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Kayode...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join