Kunle Remi and Wife Tiwi Welcome Their First Child

Nollywood actor Kunle Remi and his wife, Tiwi, have joyfully announced the arrival of their first child, a baby boy named Eemi Oluwa.

The couple shared their heartfelt journey to parenthood on social media, expressing gratitude for their new blessing.

Kunle and Tiwi’s relationship became public on January 1, 2024, when Kunle introduced Tiwi as his partner. They celebrated their traditional wedding on January 19, 2024, in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria.

The event was attended by family, friends, and notable colleagues from the entertainment industry.

Reflecting on their journey, the couple recounted facing unexpected medical challenges that required Tiwi to be on complete bed rest.

They managed demanding work schedules and traveled frequently, both locally and internationally. Despite being apart at times, they cherished moments together and navigated the early arrival of their son, trusting in what they described as “God’s perfect timing.”

Their faith was a cornerstone during this period, especially throughout the 80 days their son spent in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

In their announcement, Kunle and Tiwi emphasized their belief in the unwavering faithfulness of God, stating that their story is a testament to divine grace.

They introduced their son, Eemi Oluwa, which translates to “the Breath of God,” highlighting the profound significance of his name in their lives.