Governor Otu’s Independent Award On Economic Transformation

The Governor of Cross River State, Senator (Prince) Bassey Edet Otu, on March 15, 2025, was among some eminent Nigerians and quintessential achievers honoured and celebrated by Independent Newspapers Limited for their huge contributions in the service to humanity, national development, socio-economic growth and societal advancement.

The Cross River helmsman, seen by many as a compassionate, pragmatic, purposeful leader, and resourceful problem-solver, was conferred with the Independent Governor of the Year Award on Economic Transformation during the Independent Awards 2024 Ceremony held at the Convention Centre of Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Otu’s Governor of the Year Award received on his behalf by his dependable deputy, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, accompanied by top government functionaries and state and federal lawmakers from Cross River, was widely applauded and described as a well-earned and well-deserved honour, for a governor that has left no stone unturned to turn around the economic fortunes of Cross River State. Cross Riverians were particularly excited about the prestigious Independent Award bestowed on their amiable governor, knowing that he has done a lot in the different areas of the state’s economy to deserve the accolade

Under the leadership of Otu, it is believed that the state has witnessed a tremendous overhauling and revitalization of its economy. To better the lots of Cross River State and bring it back to life, he has focused on the reinvigoration of stalled projects and introduction of new ones. This is obviously a reflection of his administration’s commitment to continuity, resuscitation of abandoned projects across the state initiated by his predecessors, and promotion of good governance devoid of political discord.

Governor Otu, a complete democrat who recently proceeded on his annual leave, after officially handing over the affairs of the state to his highly capable deputy in line with the provisions of the constitution, said the ‘Governor of the Year in Economic Transformation’ award conferred on him by the Independent Newspaper was “not just a recognition but a challenge to do even more for our people and our state. Because at the end of the day, Cross River State is all we have, and we must build it together. We remain focused on growth and transformation.”

There were torrents of goodwill messages to the governor from his numerous admirers for the well merited Independent Award on Economic Transformation. Many Cross Riverians expressed their joy over the award in their congratulatory messages sent out via different social media platforms and news mediums.

For instance, the Senator representing Cross River Central Senatorial District in the Senate, Senator Eneng Jonah Williams, in his message of congratulations to Otu, said: “On behalf of the good people of Cross River Central Senatorial District, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Executive Governor of Cross River State, His Excellency, Sen. Prince Bassey Otu, on being honoured as Governor of the Year (Economic Transformation) by Independent Newspaper Limited.

“The prestigious recognition is a testament to your visionary leadership, relentless pursuit of excellence, and unwavering commitment to the progress of Cross River State. You have not only rendered governance through bold and transformative policies but have also shown the world the true essence of people-centred leadership.

“Through your infrastructural revolution, education and healthcare reforms, urban renewal, security enhancements, and economic transformation initiatives, such as the Bakassi Deep Seaport, 365-kilometre Calabar–Obudu railway project, you have demonstrated what purposeful governance can achieve.

“As you celebrate this well-deserved honour, know that Cross Riverians are grateful to have you at the helm of leadership.”

The parliamentarian representing Calabar Municipal/Odukpani Federal Constituency in the Green Chamber of the National Assembly, Rep Bassey Akiba, hailed Otu for working round the clock to transform Cross River State, while commending Independent Newspaper for recognising the governor’s remarkable efforts.

In his congratulatory message, Rep Akiba, stated: “On behalf of the resilient and forward-looking people of Calabar Municipality/Odukpani Federal Constituency, I, Rep Bassey Akiba, extend my profound congratulations to our Governor, His Excellency, Senator Prince Bassey Edet Otu, on being honoured as Governor of the Year 2024 (Economic Transformation) by Independent Newspapers Ltd.

“This recognition is not just an award, it is an affirmation of the transformative impact of your leadership, particularly in our beloved Calabar Municipality and Odukpani Federal Constituency, where your administration has ignited a new era of economic rejuvenation, infrastructural advancement, and investment-driven development.

“I must specifically appreciate and thank you for the ongoing Adiabo-Creek Town Road project. Though, not yet completed, where hitherto it will take me, sometimes four hours to get to my village, now I can use less than forty minutes to make the same journey, a development that has eased the burden of our people. Similarly, the rehabilitation of roads within Calabar Municipality and the construction of new ones have spared us the endless cost of repairing our vehicles from the torment of potholes. The return of our clean and green status, street lights and traffic lights, the State Library in Calabar, and many more are testimonies of your love for our dear state.

“Moreover, the newly inaugurated security task force, Operation Okwok, stands as a bold statement against crime just like the bee, it delivers a sharp sting to the enemies of peace while providing the sweet honey of safety to law-abiding citizens.

“As you continue on this noble path of service, I pray that God grants you greater wisdom, strength, and divine enablement to take our state to even greater heights.”

Congratulating Otu on the award, his topmost aide and Chief of Staff (CoS), Hon. Emmanuel Ironba, remarked: “It is with a deep sense of joy that I felicitate our God-sent Governor, His Excellency, Senator Prince Bassey Edet Otu on the award of the Governor of the Year 2024 (Economic Transformation) by Independent Newspapers Ltd.

“Our dear leader, this Honour is an indication that Nigerians appreciate your life of selfless service to humanity and undying support to the downtrodden as encapsulated in your People-First mantra.

“Under your stewardship, we have seen great strides towards a better future. Your forward-thinking approach to situations and your compassion-driven leadership style have given us hope and confidence in the path ahead.

“As we celebrate with you today, we pray God to reward you with long life and grant you the needed wisdom to take our dear State to an enviable height.”

The Chairman of Forum of Special Advisers in Cross River State, Barrister Ekpenyong Akiba in rejoicing with their principal, stated: “On behalf of all the great minds in the Forum of Special Advisers, Cross River State Chapter, I hereby felicitate our mentor, His Excellency, Senator Prince Bassey Edet Otu on this prestigious Governor of the Year 2024 (Economic Transformation) award by the Independent Newspapers Limited.

“Your Excellency, these avalanches of awards are clear proofs that the People-First programmes and policies of your administration are gradually remoulding and transforming our State, making it the Cross River of our dream. You have demonstrated an uncommon courage in positively impacting the lives of our people.

“As we roll our drums to celebrate you, our prayer is that the Lord God would continually preserve you, direct your path and grant you the needed grace to take Cross River to its Eldorado.

“Once again, Congrats, The People-First Governor.”

The Forum of Cross River Commissioners averred that “Almost two years down the line, Governor Bassey Edet Otu has reinvented Cross River as his multi-sectorial transformational drive has brought hope, joy, development, and prosperity to the state.

“There is no doubt that the season of sweetness has dawned on Cross River State. Governor Bassey Edet Otu is not just leading – he is delivering on his promise to build a greater Cross River.

“The Governor of the Year, Economic Transformation Award on Governor Otu is fitting, proper and deserving. It syncs with his prosperity agenda and holistic economic transformation vision for the state.”

In extending his congratulations to Otu, the Chairman of the GFO Orim Foundation and Member of the Governing Council at Federal College of Education (FCE) Bichi, Kano State, Chief Martin Orim, said: “Your Excellency, I commend you for your efforts in increasing the state’s domestic production (GDP), revenue, reclaiming our oil wells, advancing the Bakassi Deep Seaport, and revitalizing neglected projects such as the Tinapa Resort and the Obudu Cattle Ranch.

These initiatives will enhance our state’s tourism potential and create more job opportunities for our youth.

“Your Excellency, in under two years, you have actively worked on infrastructure improvements, including road construction and fostering economic transformation by creating a conducive environment for investment. This prestigious award is a well-deserved recognition of your visionary leadership, dedication, and commitment to the development of Cross River State.

“On behalf of everyone at the GFO Orim Foundation, I congratulate you on this award as Governor of the Year in Economic Transformation, and wish you continued success in your administration.”

In a piece captioned “Gov. Bassey Otu: A Beacon of Economic Transformation in Cross River State”, the Special Assistant to the governor on Communication, Nathaniel Otaba, examined how Otu’s administration has meaningfully impacted economic growth in Cross River which qualified him for the Independent Award. Otaba noted that Otu came into office at a time when the security situation in Cross River was at a low ebb and businesses had shut down.

He said: “The situation was further compounded with rising security threats posed by the activities of criminal elements across the state.

“Kidnapping activities, maritime crimes, cult related killings occurred almost on a daily basis. These activities led to the closure of several businesses in Cross River and relocation to neighboring states.

“Proliferation of small and light weapons as a result of these criminal activities also saw criminal elements and illegal miners within the Biase axis openly attacking travellers. For the first time, incidents of kidnapping were reported in Ikom and Ogoja.

“Recognizing that no progress could be made under such conditions, Gov. Otu prioritized security. At this point, it is worthy to acknowledge that, before taking a hard stand against criminal activities, he had offered a window of amnesty and enacted the death penalty for kidnappers. Following the expiration of the amnesty period, the security agents launched a massive crackdown on major flash points across the state, including the operational base of illicit drug peddlers, kidnappers den, illegal scrap metal operators, brothels etc. Those who could not stand the heavy power of combined security operatives had no other option but to flee the State.

“Within six months of operation, peace was restored to the state. By that action, Governor Bassey Otu clearly imprinted on the minds of citizens the constitutional provisions of the responsibility of government which is to protect lives and properties of citizens. Also, that action has since brought rapid economic growth to the state.

“Today, businesses are returning, springing up and thriving across the state. Over 27 development partners have been facilitated back into Cross River State including those that left.

“Additionally, the TINAPA Business and Leisure Resort, with the status of a free export processing zone offering goods at manufacturer rates, stands as a significant economic boost to the state.”

Michael Jegede, a journalist, writes from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.