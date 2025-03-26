BREAKING: Bill to End Immunity for Nigeria’s Vice President and Governors Passes Second Reading

A bill seeking to remove the constitutional immunity enjoyed by Nigeria’s Vice President and state governors has passed its second reading in the National Assembly.

The proposed legislation aims to ensure that these high-ranking officials can be held accountable for any criminal or civil offenses committed while in office.

Lawmakers supporting the bill argue that it will promote transparency, accountability, and the rule of law in governance.

If passed into law, the bill will amend relevant sections of the Nigerian Constitution that currently shield the Vice President and governors from prosecution while in office.

The bill will now proceed to the committee stage for further deliberation.