Kumuyi becomes leader of political party

A former Chief Judge of Ondo State, Hon. Justice Olasehinde Kumuyi has been elected as a leader of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Kumuyi who served as the state Chief Judge during the tenure of former Governor, Olusegun Mimiko was elected as the leader of the party in the northern senatorial district of Ondo State by delegates at the party’s senatorial district meeting held in Ogbagi-Akoko, Akoko North West local government area of the state.

After retiring from active service in 2017, Kumuyi delved into partisan politics when he pitched tent with Mimiko’s political structure in the state.

One of the delegates, a former Commissioner for Natural Resources in Ondo State, Tunde Atere said the “meeting reviewed, with satisfaction, activities of the party in northern senatorial district as led by Kumuyi.

“He is a trusted and dependable leader with the capacity to lead our party in the northern senatorial district,” Barrister Tunde Atere explained as he nominated the former Chief Judge.

Reacting, Kumuyi said the party will continue to uphold the principles of social democracy as demonstrated by its national leader, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, during his tenure as governor of Ondo state.

He also asked party faithful to support and cooperate with him in his new assignment.