Kukah Centre Engages Anambra Governorship Candidates, Rallies Support for Peaceful Polls

Ahead of the signing of the Peace Accord by candidates of the various political parties in the upcoming November 8 Anambra Governorship Election, the Kukah Centre, headquarters of the National Peace Committee, NPC, on Tuesday, held the socialization of the Peace Accord with the contestants.

The socialization engagement is to intimate the candidates of the process of the Peace Accord, and what is expected of them, to make the process fruitful.

The whole essence of the process is to ensure a peaceful and credible election in the state come November 8.

The interactive session had in attendance, governorship aspirants, the state chairmen of various political parties, representatives of the State Police Command, the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, traditional rulers, the media, among others.

The Executive Director, The Kukah Center and Head of Secretariat, NPC, Fr. Atta Barkindo said the engagement followed rising security concerns, polarized political rhetoric and economic hardship threatening to undermine public confidence and voter turnout in the state.

Barkindo called on all actors involved in the electoral process to shun acts of violence, saying no blood of any citizen of the state was worth spilling as a result of the exercise.

He said, “We’re here to work with you people who are on ground and understand the politics and cultural make-up of the state and to seek your advice on how to consolidate the peace in the state.

“Secondly, is to inform you of the November 3 scheduled date signing of the peace accord on November 3 ahead the poll. Members of the NPC will arrive the state next week with INEC officials for the signing which has become a ritual.

“For us this is critical because this emboldens the Committee with the moral authority to intervene in any untoward situation. We pray that nothing of such happen

“This state will outlive all of us. In 50-year time, all of us in this room will exist, and a whole new set of Anambra people will occupy the space.

“We therefore have a natural responsibility to pass on a very peaceful and decent state to a generation yet unborn. That’s mainly why we’re here.

“Most of the leaders in the Committee are in their prime, and have worked at the highest levels in the country; yet they have the interest of the country at heart. We pray Nigeria remains one united entity.”

Earlier, the Project Manager of the Kukah Centre, Bar Asabe Ndahi said the engagement was targeted at promoting peaceful, inclusive, and credible elections in the State as well as provide a platform for dialogue among political leaders, security agencies, civil society and traditional institutions.

“The meeting is also to socialize and build consensus on the 2025 Anambra Peace Accord to be signed before the polls and to strengthen coordination between political actors, INEC, and security agencies to mitigate election-related violence.

“Besides, we are here to review early warning signals through the state’s Independent State-Based Peace Architecture (ISPA) and the NPC’s Early Warning and Early Response (EWER) system.

Speaking on his concerns with respect to the elections, the Anambra state chairman of the APC, Chief Basil Ejidike decried the use of Local Government Mayors’ offices as collation centre in previous elections in Anambra State, insisting that it was unethical given that the mayors are interested parties in the elections.

The Traditional ruler of Umueri, Igwe Ben Emeka, on his part, described the event as impactful and encouraged all the key players to ensure they tow the path of peace in the November 8 elections.

He said that they at the community level are sensitizing the people on the need to exercise their franchise to reverse the trend of voter apathy Anambra State was hitherto known for.