Kogi poll: Bello, Onoja combination good for APC – Tiamiyu

An All Progressives Congress (APC) leader in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, Hon. Jimoh Tiamiyu, has said that the choice of Edward Onoja by the State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, as his running mate for the November 16, 2019 governorship election, was a welcome development.

According to him, the nomination of Onoja, a brilliant political tactician, currently serving as the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the governor, has further brightened the chances of APC in the forthcoming gubernatorial poll.

Tiamiyu, a grassroots mobilizer and close ally of Onoja, maintained that the CoS rightly deserves the nomination, because, in his words, he has paid his due with his unflinching loyalty to Bello and unmitigated commitment to the actualization of the goal of APC to redefine governance for the betterment of the people.

Describing Onoja as a resourceful and hardworking young man, who has greatly inspired the youths in Kogi, the APC stalwart said: “It is a perfect combination that is going to give us victory at the poll. Onoja is one man I can always vouch for, having related and worked closely with as an ally for years even before he became the Chief of Staff to our leader in the state in 2016. He has, undoubtedly, been one of the greatest pillars of the New Direction Administration of Governor Yahaya Bello. He has demonstrated a great deal of unalloyed loyalty, steadfastness and dedication to the government of Yahaya Bello, as the Chief of Staff, and therefore, one cannot but say that his nomination as deputy governorship candidate is well-deserved, because he has worked for it.”



He added that “As a matter of fact, it was he (Onoja) who in the last general election led the APC to deliver all the elections held in Kogi East where the PDP has two former governors, sitting senator, House of Reps members, Assembly members and also former national chairman. We thank our amiable governor for this kind gesture. By this decision of GYB, APC’s victory has been further assured in the November 16 guber election. All the youths and women in Lokoja are solidly in support of the Bello-Onoja project and we are going to work round the clock to make it a reality!”

FROM MICHAEL JEGEDE

MEDIA PROFESSIONAL

ABUJA