Kogi 2019: ‘INEC has written election result in favour of Yahaya Bello’

A Kogi governorship candidate on the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Dabo Dantele Yusuf has alleged that the November 16 governorship election result has already been written in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He made the statement at an interactive session with the Forum of Igala journalists (FORIJA) on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the result was made possible with collaboration of the Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC in the state.

“I am a politician and an insider. I have intelligence reports made available to me by some of my friends in their camp.

“The result of November 16 governorship election has been written in favour of the APC governorship candidate. This also confirms INEC’s earlier complaint that they are ready to do their job, but Nigerian politicians are their problems.

“I want to call on the Federal government to ensure that free, fair and credible election is held in Kogi State. If there is good governance in Kogi, it is also a credit to the Federal Government of the day”, Dantele noted.

Dantele faulted the Federal Government for supporting Kogi State Governor despite what he described as “governance failure”, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari never visited Kogi State to Commission any project in five years.

Believing that he would win November 16 governorship election in Kogi, the candidate said, he will defray huge debt already incurred by Yahaya Bello administration in a manner that it would not affect regular payment of workers’ salaries.

According to him, “my private sector background is my best bet for the governorship job”, saying that he would manage the state resources judiciously.