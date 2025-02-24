Entitled Souls!!

The worst species of humans to deal with isn’t people enmeshed in the cesspool of immorality. Of course not from those with one vice or another, battling daily with the challenges of impurities, tempting and suggestive circumstances they find themselves in.

Though a very condemnable lifestyle, an eye sore to him that is holy, perfect, and pure. However, they are not the worst, trust me! What they battle against is flesh and its overwhelming influence on their weak and frail human nature, very susceptible. Such people may have no guile against anybody, no thoughts to kill, to defraud or plan for the downfall of anyone, just their weakness to live above their fantasies and their sensual instinct.

One may be suprised to know that such persons hold nothing against anybody, not envious, not jealous, just possessed by the power of concupiscence and the desire to indulge it wholesale .

You brood of vipers was not used on prostitutes nor the whip of Jesus on their bodies, of course they were not among the main characters that gave Jesus a hell of time during his 3 years ministry.

They were those He healed their infectious leprous disease, ten of them, only one came back in thanksgiving and in appreciation. Those He fed, healed, delivered from oppression but to his face they shouted crucify him!

They were those He led out from slavery, where their back lacerated with dried leather whip, but they rebeled against him and asked to be returned to Egypt.

These are the entitled hearts who get concerned and interested over nothing that doesn’t benefit them. Their frienship, very selfish not selfless and the value they place on anything or anybody is the perceived value they intend to exploit or already exploiting. They are manipulators par excellence, whose act of praise-singing is driven by nothing else but self-interest.

Unless there is still something they see profitable around somebody or something, one is seen as valueless.

They are the sucker of the juice of an orange, throwing the sucked and emptied orange fruit into a scrap pan of obscurity without scruple.

They are the ones who would hail and hype with energy never seen before just to get what they want from their prey and dash out to another victim, waiting with vulnerable spots to be exploited.

They are the ones that see their well placed uncles, sibblings, friends, church members etc as their cash cows, and would be embittered with the venom of hatred and disaffection if such expected help or assistance isn’t forthcoming.

They are same set of persons who would possibly forget the old and previous benevolence of their benefactors, feel hurt and disappointed over a one request not granted.

They are the ungrateful heart of an entitled soul. They are entitled, they feel it is their right to be helped and if such help is not met they take offense and treat their benefactors with derision, scorn and indifference.

Such species of human beings are everywhere. In homes, in churches, in offices etc they masquerade as friends but would show their real colours when the flow of the fountain of help ceases.

To all ungrateful hearts with an entitled soul, nobody owes you nothing, not even your parents. Whatever help or assistance is received from anybody is a privilege, not a right. Your right to receive help from people is nonexistent.

One could be favoured, privileged etc to recieve help, such shouldn’t be seen as a right and offense taken when denied. As a pastor, church leader, influencer, politician, etc the worse place to be is in the place of entitlement.

A place that gives one that false disposition or impression of everyone being obligated to help you. That false thinking that you are so indispensable in someone’s life, having them dance around your whims and caprices very sacrosanct. The truth is, any help recieved from someone should be appreciated and once it stops coming shouldn’t be a reason to become grumpy and bitter. Nobody owes you nothing and their inability to meet with your request, not something to brood over with a hurtful, ungrateful and entitled heart.

