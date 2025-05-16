Killer Herdsmen Must Leave Benue Now– Tor Tiv Sends Stern Message to MACBAN

The Tor Tiv, Orchivirigh Prof. James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse, has issued a stern call to the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) to expel criminal elements hiding among genuine herders.

Speaking during a meeting with MACBAN representatives, the monarch acknowledged the group’s public disavowal of violence but insisted the crisis is being driven by “criminal herders” tarnishing the image of traditional pastoralists.

“We’re dealing with herders and criminal herders. It’s like mechanics doing their job, but madmen dressed like them join in. You must drive out the madmen among you.” He said.

He praised the traditional Fulani herders known in Benue communities for their peaceful conduct, saying, “They used sticks, not weapons, and respected farmlands.”

Rejecting any justification for violence under the guise of culture, the Tor Tiv declared, “The nomadic lifestyle never involved killing, land grabbing, or rape. Any culture that kills, maims, and destroys must end immediately.”

He emphasized that law-abiding herders are welcome in Benue, but warned that violence disguised as tradition would not be tolerated.

“If they talk like you, dress like you, and carry AK-47s like you don’t say you don’t know them. Handle your internal mess,” he charged.