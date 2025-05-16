CDS Blames Sahel Insecurity for Renewed Boko Haram Attacks

The Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has attributed the recent surge in Boko Haram attacks on military bases and towns in Borno State to insecurity in the Sahel region, particularly in Niger Republic, Chad, and Burkina Faso.

General Musa made this statement on Thursday during an operational and assessment visit to Maiduguri as part of efforts to boost the fight against insurgency under Operation Hadin Kai.

He was accompanied by top officers from the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force headquarters to review and restrategize military operations in the region.

The visit comes shortly after a similar trip to Maiduguri by the Minister of Defense, Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru, Minister of State for Defense, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, and General Musa.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting, General Musa explained that the challenges in neighboring countries are contributing to the rise in terrorist threats within Nigeria.

He described the current situation as temporary and assured that the Nigerian Armed Forces will overcome the threats.

“I am here to assess the damage from the Giwa Barracks explosion and to restrategize our operations. The security crisis in Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso is spilling over into Nigeria, but it’s just a phase. We will defeat insurgency and all other threats,” he said.

He emphasized the Armed Forces’ commitment to restoring peace in the country and mentioned recent international cooperation efforts.

“I was recently in Russia. We’re looking to partner with them and any other nation willing to help us tackle these threats,” he added.

General Musa also visited the site of the Giwa Barracks explosion, where he addressed troops, encouraging them and reaffirming the support of President Bola Tinubu, the Defense Headquarters, and the Nigerian people.

“Whatever our troops need, within available resources, will be provided to help them defeat the insurgents,” he assured.