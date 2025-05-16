Tinubu’s Hard Decisions Are Beginning To Bear Fruit- FG

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, says President Bola Tinubu’s tough economic reforms are starting to pay off, citing a fresh dip in inflation as proof.

Speaking at the 2025 Ministerial Briefing in Abuja, Idris referenced the National Bureau of Statistics’ latest report, which shows Nigeria’s inflation rate dropped to 23.7% in April, down from 24.23% in March.

On a month-on-month basis, inflation eased by 1.86%, with food inflation slowing to 21.26%.

“The President’s focus and determination are producing real, measurable results. These efforts are easing pressure on household incomes.”

He noted price drops in staples like rice, beans, yam flour, and maize flour, attributing the relief to strategic interventions in agriculture, transportation, and services.

“We’re not where we want to be yet, but these numbers give us reason for hope,” the Minister added, pledging continued commitment to policies aimed at economic stability and shared prosperity.