Kevin Hart suffers major back injuries in an auto crash

Comedian Kevin Hart and two others are lucky to be alive following a ghastly car accident on Malibu’s Mulholland Highway, early Sunday morning in California.

Friend, Hared Black was behind the wheel of Hart’s recently acquired birthday gist, a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, when he lost control and the vehicle veered off the road and into a ditch.

According to TMZ, the car crashed through a wooden fence and the roof was crushed on impact. Black and the third passenger, Rebecca Broxterman, who was not injured, were originally trapped inside.

Police later confirmed that Black was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision. Both Hart and the driver sustained major back injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals.