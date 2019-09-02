How To Fall Asleep Faster In The Night

There is no doubt that sleep is so incredibly important to our health for many reasons. In fact, most times when I am working and it gets to a point when I my output reduce drastically, I try to sleep; because that’s what my brain needs at that point. So, I shut down everything. Funny thing is, when I wake up I am all boxed up with energy to start working.

Actually, a time came when I started finding it difficult to sleep. I don’t know why but all I knew was, I can literally function for almost 23 hours of the day. I started looking stressed with bags under my eyes. It was a terrible sight. My friends called me, “The Night Crawler”; they made fun of it but had no idea how awful I felt or how much I envied them for sleeping at night.

Most times we tend to underrate the importance of getting adequate sleep each day and every night. But getting the required night sleep can sometimes be easier said than done. I have been there and I know how it feels it. Sometimes, getting a full night’s rest isn’t as easy as we think.

So the question is if you are having problem getting adequate night sleep, how do you coax yourself into dreamland as soon as you hit the sack?

Well, next time you find yourself lying awake at night counting sheep, why not try some of these helpful tips to get you falling asleep faster and ensure that you’re sleeping better.

Keep the temperature in your room low;

One of the ways you can coax yourself into dreamland as soon as your body hits the bed is by keeping your room cooler at night. It will help regulate your internal body temperature. As you begin to fall asleep, your body temperature will change making it harder to fall asleep and stay asleep if your room is too warm. But then, keeping the room set at a cooler temperature will force you to use more comfortable blankets and find a relaxing position so that you can easily drift off to sleep. Aside that, no one likes to feel sticky and sweaty at night anyway, right?

Take a warm shower before bed;

Another way to ensure that you sleep fast is by warming your body with a hot shower perhaps an hour before bed. This way, the moment you step into your cool room, it will cause your body temperature to drop which in turn prepares your body for sleep.

Make sure you get physical during the day;

Sometimes, I find it difficult sleeping at night especially if I haven’t done anything all day. So, it is always important not to stay physically dormant during the day. Staying physically active during the day is beneficial to receive a healthy night of sleep, especially when you time it correctly. And again, one way you can stay physically active during the day is by working out in the morning hours.

Don’t force yourself to fall asleep

If you are trying to fall asleep as fast as possible, don’t force it. Forcing yourself to sleep is only going to create more stress and anxiety as the minutes pass, making you even less likely to reach the goal of falling asleep faster. So, instead of forcing the sleep, why not trick your brain? One way you can do this is by trying to force yourself to stay awake. Remember the power of reverse psychology.

Try out these and I promise, you would not find it difficult falling asleep when you need to. And in addition to all these, you should also try to wake up at the same time every day. Even if you have a hard time falling asleep and feel tired in the morning, try to get up at the same time even on weekends. This can help adjust your body’s clock and aid in falling asleep at night.