Katsina United Unleashes 12 Homegrown Stars Into First Team

Katsina United Football Club has promoted 12 indigenous players to its senior team as part of efforts to strengthen the squad ahead of the new season.

The Club Chairman and Supervising Coordinator, Alhaji Surajo Umar-Dalibi, announced the development in a statement released in Katsina.

According to the statement obtained by The News Chronicle, those selected include Musa Sulaiman, Nura Dan-Megi, Abubakar Mohamed (Tatu), Kabir Muhammed-Kabir, Ahmed Nasir, and Usman Abdullahi. Others are Abubakar Hassan, Yusuf Ibrahim-Hassan, Umar Yusuf, Abubakar Maiwada, Yusuf Abdulmumini, and Muhammad Sulaiman.

According to Umar-Dalibi, the players are to resume at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium Complex, where they will join training sessions with the senior squad.

While congratulating the new entrants, he urged them to remain disciplined, focused, and committed to professionalism in order to thrive.

It will be recalled that back in June, Katsina United had invited 41 local players for a screening exercise as part of preparations for the 2025/2026 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) campaign.