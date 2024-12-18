FIFA Awards 2024: Vinícius Júnior Voted Best FIFA Men’s Player

Vinícius Júnior

Real Madrid and Brazilian winger Vinícius Júnior has been voted the Best FIFA Men’s Player for 2024.

He topped the podium with 48 points, ahead of Rodri, who finished second with 43 points, and Jude Bellingham, who placed third with 37 points.

For the Best FIFA Women’s Player, Spain international Aitana Bonmatí retained the award she won in 2023. She accumulated 52 points, edging out Barbra Banda with 39 points and Caroline Graham Hansen with 37 points.

Bonmatí dominated all four voting categories and secured more than twice as many fan voting points as both her podium finishers combined. Her global support was evident, with backing from multiple captains ranging from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe.

 

The Best FIFA Men’s XI for 2024 included a significant presence from La Liga: Vinícius Júnior, Lamine Yamal, Toni Kroos, Jude Bellingham, Antonio Rüdiger, and Dani Carvajal were all named in the team. The Premier League was represented by Erling Haaland, Rodri, Emiliano Martínez, William Saliba, and Rúben Dias.

All Other Awards:

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper:

Winner: Emiliano Martínez (26 points)

Second: Ederson (16 points)

Third: Unai Simón (13 points)

 

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach

 

The Best Men’s Coach:

Winner: Carlo Ancelotti (26 points)

Second: Xabi Alonso (22 points)

Third: Luis de la Fuente (11 points)

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach:

Winner: Emma Hayes (23 points)

Second: Jonatan Giráldez (20 points)

Third: Arthur Elias (13 points)

The FIFA Puskás Award

Winner: Alejandro Garnacho (26 points)

Second: Yassine Benzia (22 points)

Third: Denis Omedi (16 points)

The FIFA Marta Award:

Winner: Marta (22 points)

Second: Asisat Oshoala (20 points)

Third: Sakina Karchaoui (16 points)

