Karmo, Hideout Of Criminals!

The increasing rate of insecurity in Nigeria, is for lack of better word most alarming. Nothing is safe, every point is crime hot spot and would possibly harbour miscreants that prowl looking for who to devour. No day passes without gory pictures thrown at our faces, victims of killings either through robbery or groups, fighting for freedom.

Recently, I watched a video clip of the various bad and dangerous spots in Abuja and the various operational strategies of such nefarious characters looking for who to defraud and maim.

Many as a result of these, have lost life, valuables or even got wounded. The question that comes to mind is , if Abuja the seat of power with all the security agencies and institutions could be this hijacked and held hostage by some funny characters, what then would be the fate of other states?

Few ,months back, a young man, doing his morning walk out around 6.30am was attacked and killed by hoodlums around Karmo/ Ochacho Estate. Not to long, an ugly incident happened same Karmo axis around OpenGates, Shemomal and Paradise Estates. As early as 8.30am while doing his morning walk out, he was attacked by two men, his phone collected from him.

Today 8th of October same Paradise/ Agura quarters road, a young man was attacked and stabbed by two men on Okada. He was walking to Church with his family, the small boy with them who was carrying a bag filled with baby’ pampers, was attacked and the bag snatched by two idiots on Okada. Trying to get the bag from them, the man was stabbed by the lungs.

There is no day that passes that one wouldn’t hear an ugly story of one attack or the other around Karmo axis. People are no more safe and cannot walk freely to do their lawful businesses without being molested by miscreants.

I want to use this medium to call on the FCT Administration and the relevant Local Government Area departments, to as a matter of urgency bring to a stop this incessant harrasment of Karmo residents, by urchins and hungry criminals

It is very worrisome , how miscreants are ravaging the environment unhindered, adding pains to the already economic pains the poor residents are grappling with.

In addition to restoring the defaced master plan of Abuja, demolition of illegal structures and revoking of lands, the new FCT Minister, His Excellency Nysom Wike, should develop a strategic plan to rid the suburbs of daredevil miscreants,ready to make life very unbearable for the innocent and poor residents.

The Abuja Environmental Protection Board ( AEPD) Charged with the responsibility for the enforcement of all environmental legislations and abatement of all forms of environmental degradation and nuisance, should get to work and remove all the shanties, heaps of refuge and rid the various uncompleted building of India hemp smoking urchins, who use such places as their hide out. On the use of Okada to perpetrate such evil, the various Okada Unions should be asked to sanitize their members or risk being banned from operating.

As we remain hopeful that help will come soon, let the people be vigilant and be conscious of their environment and be mindful ofvwho is around them. At a time like this every body seems to be a suspect.

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com

