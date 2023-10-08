Hair vendor regrets not doing this to BBN’s Ilebaye

Ilebaye the latest millionaire in the block. Since winning the big brother all stars with the whooping sum of 120million Naira the status of the Gen Z baddie has changed.

A certain PA to a hair vendor has been showing her frustrations and regrets after she sold hair to the All stars winner at the actual prize.

The hair vendor who goes by the name glory according to the video posted on X said she regretted selling the hair at the actual prize.

Her reason was because Ilebaye is now rich and she should also be a beneficiary of the 120million. The actual prize was 300,000 and of she had known she would have sold it at 600,000 that’s doubling the amount.

She also added that ilebaye used the hair for her media rounds. However the owner of priceless hairs posted on Facebook that she is yet to confirm if truly Ilebaye bought the hair from them and if she did she will gift her another hair just to show appreciation.

It seems millionaires are getting different treatment from vendors!

Ilebaye’s fans are not taking this lightly as some are advising her to stay away from vendors like glory that cannot keep it together.

Ilebaye is now a millionaire and it appears that some people wants to be beneficiaries come what May!

