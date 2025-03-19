Kanye West Criticizes Kim Kardashian Over Control of Their Children

Controversial rapper Kanye West has once again called out his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, expressing frustration over what he sees as her control over their children.

West took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to reports of a planned musical collaboration between his 11-year-old daughter, North West, and rapper Playboi Carti.

He appeared upset that Kim had the final say over their children’s name and likeness, particularly when it comes to their involvement in the entertainment industry.

“So Kim got the name and likeness over my Black children,” Kanye wrote. “So a white woman has control over the name and likeness of my Black children and then speaks to Carti about putting my daughter on a song with him.”

The 24-time Grammy winner also expressed his frustration with Hollywood, adding, “These [dumb a**] celebrities be trying to play with me in my face.”

Kanye and Kim, who divorced in 2022, share four children—North (11), Saint (9), Chicago (7), and Psalm (5). While they have maintained a co-parenting arrangement, Kanye has publicly voiced concerns over how their children are raised and the level of influence Kim has over their decisions.

This latest rant adds to a long history of Kanye publicly clashing with Kim over parenting decisions, proving that their post-divorce co-parenting journey remains far from smooth.