Kano targets N80bn IGR in 2025, warns tax defaulters

The Kano State Government, led by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, has revealed that it intends to earn more than N20 billion every quarter in 2025, for a total of more than N80 billion in revenue.

Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Director General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Kano, signed a statement released by the state government on Saturday.

Tagged “In 2025, the Kano Government Will Bring Tax Defaulters to Justice… As part of its significant tax administration reforms, the statement stated that it “aims to generate over N80 billion in internal revenue in the upcoming year” and that it will start prosecuting all tax defaulters in 2025.

Creating Revenue

The discovery was made during a revenue presentation to the governor during the ongoing High-Level Retreat for top government officials, according to the statement, by Dr. Zaid Abubakar, Executive Chairman of the Kano State Internal Revenue Service (KIRS).

“The reform is aimed at improving the efficiency of tax collection and ensuring compliance with tax regulations, rather than raising taxes,” stated Dr. Zaid Abubakar.

According to the announcement, Kano State is expected to generate over twenty billion naira in revenue every quarter in 2025.

Remember how Governor Yusuf appointed a new management structure and fired the revenue service’s immediate past chairman?

The governor emphasised that the agency’s performance in the third and fourth quarters of 2024 has improved dramatically as a result of the decision.

The governor will commission a new tax collecting mechanism in order to guarantee successful revenue generation measures.

According to the state government, “this model is expected to significantly increase revenue generation for the fiscal year 2025, enabling the administration to fulfil its campaign promises across various critical sectors of development.”

The governor emphasised that tax collection will be efficient in 2025 and that funds will be allocated for the state’s overall welfare.

What To Note

The governor’s warning follows the government’s recent announcement that it is taking steps to clean and safeguard the state’s economic climate and has started a thorough registration and verification process that is aimed at all foreign nationals and their companies doing business there.

According to him, the effort will improve collaboration between the government and the expatriates, uncover regulatory gaps, and help gather data on expatriate firms.

The government learnt that certain MDAs had been using revenue accounts other than the approved Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) accounts in August of this year.

Also, the Governor ordered banks to move all account balances from the IGR and expenditure accounts to new ones that the Kano State Office of the Accountant General had just formed.

The government will aggressively invest taxpayers’ money in sectors like water and sanitation, health, education, urban renewal, and agricultural development starting in the first quarter of 2025, Yusuf emphasised, assuring residents, especially taxpayers, that the current administration will continue to invest tax revenue in projects that will positively impact their lives and the state’s economy.

