Kano LGs Ordered to Contribute N670 Million for Emirate Vehicles

The Kano State Government, under Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, has instructed all 44 local government areas to contribute N15,227,272.72 each totalling N670 million for the purchase and refurbishment of six vehicles for the Kano Emirate Council, led by Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II.

The money will be deducted from the State/Local Government Joint Account and paid to Sottom Synergy Resources Ltd. The company is to supply four new vehicles and fully refurbish two classic models.

The breakdown includes the complete restoration of a 1953 Fleetwood Cadillac Limousine and a 1969 Diameter 05 420 model, each costing N25 million.

The new vehicles to be procured include: a 2024 Toyota Hilux pick-up – N98 million, a Toyota Hiace bus – N98 million, a Toyota Land Cruiser VXR (full option, 2024 model) – N268 million, a Toyota Prado 2024 model – N156 million.

The directive was communicated in a letter signed by Abubakar S. Dabo, Director of Local Government Inspection, on behalf of the Honourable Commissioner. The letter instructed all councils to strictly follow due process in implementing the order.