Atiku Slams Tinubu Over VDM’s Detention, Warns Against Rising Repression in Nigeria

The political atmosphere in Nigeria has once again been set ablaze following the arrest and continued detention of social media influencer and vocal government critic, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The incident has triggered a wave of public concern over what many describe as a shrinking space for dissent under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar added his voice to the growing uproar, describing the development as emblematic of a wider crackdown on freedom of expression. In a strongly worded statement, Atiku lamented what he termed a “blatant abuse of power” by the Tinubu-led government, accusing it of making political repression “a hallmark of its rule.”

Mr. Otse, who is known for his fiery videos and controversial takes on national issues, has remained in EFCC custody without formal charges—a situation that has raised eyebrows and drawn condemnation from civil rights advocates and political watchers alike. Atiku described the ongoing detention as a “flagrant violation of constitutional rights” and a “chilling reminder of growing authoritarianism” in the country.

Like a dark cloud hanging over Nigeria’s democratic skyline, the arrest of VDM appears to be part of what critics say is a familiar script. Atiku painted a picture of a government more interested in muzzling opposing voices than upholding the tenets of democracy, saying: “This latest episode is part of a disturbing pattern: the Tinubu regime’s relentless assault on the fundamental freedoms of Nigerians.”

The former presidential candidate didn’t mince words, warning that state-sponsored repression should not be allowed to “become the defining character of our democracy.” He accused security agencies of selectively applying the law—swift to clamp down on critics while political loyalists “with credible allegations of corruption walk free, trading sycophancy for immunity.”

Observers say the continued detention of VeryDarkMan is fast becoming a litmus test for Nigeria’s democratic credentials.