spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 23, 2025 - 2:41 PM

Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa Launch N50 Billion Regional Electricity Project

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa Launch N50 Billion Regional Electricity Project to Boost Power Supply

The northwestern states Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa have teamed up to create the first regional electricity market in Nigeria.

They have pledged a total investment of N50 billion to improve power generation and expand electricity access for millions of people in the region.

The initiative was announced after a weekend summit held in Marrakech, Morocco. It marks a major collaboration between state governments and private investors to tackle Nigeria’s long-

standing power challenges. The move also shows how states are taking advantage of the 2023 Electricity Act, which allows them to produce, transmit, and distribute electricity within their borders.

Under the new agreement, the three states will have ownership shares in Future Energies Africa (FEA), the main investor in the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (Kano DisCo).

The goal is to align local government priorities with the company’s performance and long-term power reform plans.

The agreement was concluded during the Electrification Summit held from October 16 to 19 in Marrakech. Governors Abba Kabir Yusuf (Kano), Dikko Umar Radda (Katsina), and Umar Namadi (Jigawa) attended the event alongside other top officials, energy regulators, and international consultants.

According to Sani Sani, Head of Corporate Communications at Kano DisCo, the three states will work with the company to reduce energy losses among residential consumers and improve electricity supply.

He explained that FEA and representatives from the three states will hold an annual international retreat and quarterly meetings to track progress, plan strategies, and strengthen their partnership for the new regional electricity market.

The central part of the plan is the N50 billion electrification fund, a joint effort between the public and private sectors.

The fund will focus on renewable energy projects, such as solar home systems, mini-grids, and embedded generation, to provide more power to homes and small businesses.

In the first phase, the project will target rural communities and industrial zones in Sharada and Bompai (Kano), Dutsin-Ma (Katsina), and Gumel (Jigawa). Altogether, the initiative is expected to benefit nearly 40 million residents across the three states.

Previous article
When Consultation Looks Like Campaign: Are We Being Played?
Next article
ASUU to Meet Over Ongoing Strike as NLC Threatens Nationwide Shutdown
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Most Crypto Investors are Low-to Middle-income Earners— Study Reveals

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
A new study on cryptocurrency use in Nigeria has...

JUST IN: New INEC Chairman Amupitan Arrives Villa for Swearing-In

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
The newly confirmed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral...

Barack Obama Pays Tribute to Fela Kuti in New Podcast Series

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, has...

Group Links Otti’s Allies, Contractors to Alleged Standards Breach in Abia Market Collapse

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
An Abia state-based rights group, the Centre for Human...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Most Crypto Investors are Low-to Middle-income Earners— Study Reveals

Technology 0
A new study on cryptocurrency use in Nigeria has...

JUST IN: New INEC Chairman Amupitan Arrives Villa for Swearing-In

News 0
The newly confirmed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral...

Barack Obama Pays Tribute to Fela Kuti in New Podcast Series

Africa 0
Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, has...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x