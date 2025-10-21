spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 23, 2025 - 2:42 PM

When Consultation Looks Like Campaign: Are We Being Played?

Opinions
— By: Thomas Danjuma Abu

When Consultation Looks Like Campaign: Are We Being Played?
Thomas Danjuma

Have you ever wondered why politics sometimes feels more like a marketplace than a place for ideas? In Nasarawa State today, political activities under the guise of consultation are so flashy, so loud, that it’s almost impossible to tell them apart from full-blown campaigns. Consultation is supposed to be about dialogue, listening, and building trust. It is meant to be calm, thoughtful, and respectful of the people. Yet now, it seems to have become a stage for extravagance — gifts, banners, convoys, and loud promises dominate what should have been meaningful engagement.

Even listening to the language of their talk from their respective outings, you can tell that most of them are just out for a full-blown campaign. The choice of words, the rehearsed promises, and the constant emphasis on popularity rather than policies speak volumes. It is no longer a conversation; it is a performance, and the audience is expected to clap.

The question we must ask ourselves as citizens is simple: Are we being wooed, or are we being tested? Excessive giveaways and over-the-top public displays are not signs of leadership; they are tactics designed to grab attention. And while they might excite for a moment, they distract from the real issue: Does the aspirant have a vision for our future, or just a flair for spectacle? As an African proverb wisely reminds us, “When the drum of politics sounds too early, the dancer may lose strength before the real dance begins.”

The law is clear. The Nigerian Electoral Act 2022 states that public campaigning begins 150 days before elections and ends 24 hours prior. Section 92 forbids appeals to tribal, religious, or sectional sentiments, and Section 121 warns against using gifts to influence votes. The law is designed to protect our democracy and ensure that leadership is earned through ideas, not through handouts or temporary favor. Yet, when consultation starts to mirror campaign antics, the spirit of the law is challenged — and the responsibility falls on us, the electorate, to think critically.

Here’s the truth: A hungry voter is easy to sway, but a wise voter shapes the future. Short-term generosity today can lead to long-term loss tomorrow. What is given in the name of consultation may be nothing more than a distraction from the deeper question: Who truly plans to serve, and who is playing a game?

This is where we, as citizens, must demand more. We must ask questions that matter: What is the aspirant’s plan for education, healthcare, jobs, and infrastructure? How do they intend to make governance fair and accountable? Do they have a long-term vision for the society, or are they merely chasing popularity? These are the questions that reveal character, not convoys or giveaways.

Imagine a society where leadership is measured not by flashy gestures, but by integrity, vision, and courage. Imagine voters who refuse to be dazzled by temporary excitement and instead demand substance. “Those who give you food to buy your conscience will take your future to feed their greed.” This is not just a proverb; it is a warning. The future of Nasarawa, and indeed Nigeria, belongs to those who choose wisely.

We must make a conscious decision: let us not trade our destiny for crumbs or spectacles. Let us value vision over vanities, ideas over indulgence, and integrity over instant gratification. The wise build the future with foresight; the shortsighted chase applause.

Nasarawa’s political story is being written now. Citizens, your choices today will define your tomorrow. Choose thoughtfully. Demand vision. Insist on accountability. And above all, refuse to be distracted by appearances.

Previous article
Rights Group Condemns Assault on Journalist Olebara, Demands Accountability
Next article
Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa Launch N50 Billion Regional Electricity Project
Thomas Danjuma Abu
Thomas Danjuma Abu
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Most Crypto Investors are Low-to Middle-income Earners— Study Reveals

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
A new study on cryptocurrency use in Nigeria has...

JUST IN: New INEC Chairman Amupitan Arrives Villa for Swearing-In

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
The newly confirmed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral...

Barack Obama Pays Tribute to Fela Kuti in New Podcast Series

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, has...

Group Links Otti’s Allies, Contractors to Alleged Standards Breach in Abia Market Collapse

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
An Abia state-based rights group, the Centre for Human...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Most Crypto Investors are Low-to Middle-income Earners— Study Reveals

Technology 0
A new study on cryptocurrency use in Nigeria has...

JUST IN: New INEC Chairman Amupitan Arrives Villa for Swearing-In

News 0
The newly confirmed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral...

Barack Obama Pays Tribute to Fela Kuti in New Podcast Series

Africa 0
Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, has...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x