When Consultation Looks Like Campaign: Are We Being Played?

Have you ever wondered why politics sometimes feels more like a marketplace than a place for ideas? In Nasarawa State today, political activities under the guise of consultation are so flashy, so loud, that it’s almost impossible to tell them apart from full-blown campaigns. Consultation is supposed to be about dialogue, listening, and building trust. It is meant to be calm, thoughtful, and respectful of the people. Yet now, it seems to have become a stage for extravagance — gifts, banners, convoys, and loud promises dominate what should have been meaningful engagement.

Even listening to the language of their talk from their respective outings, you can tell that most of them are just out for a full-blown campaign. The choice of words, the rehearsed promises, and the constant emphasis on popularity rather than policies speak volumes. It is no longer a conversation; it is a performance, and the audience is expected to clap.

The question we must ask ourselves as citizens is simple: Are we being wooed, or are we being tested? Excessive giveaways and over-the-top public displays are not signs of leadership; they are tactics designed to grab attention. And while they might excite for a moment, they distract from the real issue: Does the aspirant have a vision for our future, or just a flair for spectacle? As an African proverb wisely reminds us, “When the drum of politics sounds too early, the dancer may lose strength before the real dance begins.”

The law is clear. The Nigerian Electoral Act 2022 states that public campaigning begins 150 days before elections and ends 24 hours prior. Section 92 forbids appeals to tribal, religious, or sectional sentiments, and Section 121 warns against using gifts to influence votes. The law is designed to protect our democracy and ensure that leadership is earned through ideas, not through handouts or temporary favor. Yet, when consultation starts to mirror campaign antics, the spirit of the law is challenged — and the responsibility falls on us, the electorate, to think critically.

Here’s the truth: A hungry voter is easy to sway, but a wise voter shapes the future. Short-term generosity today can lead to long-term loss tomorrow. What is given in the name of consultation may be nothing more than a distraction from the deeper question: Who truly plans to serve, and who is playing a game?

This is where we, as citizens, must demand more. We must ask questions that matter: What is the aspirant’s plan for education, healthcare, jobs, and infrastructure? How do they intend to make governance fair and accountable? Do they have a long-term vision for the society, or are they merely chasing popularity? These are the questions that reveal character, not convoys or giveaways.

Imagine a society where leadership is measured not by flashy gestures, but by integrity, vision, and courage. Imagine voters who refuse to be dazzled by temporary excitement and instead demand substance. “Those who give you food to buy your conscience will take your future to feed their greed.” This is not just a proverb; it is a warning. The future of Nasarawa, and indeed Nigeria, belongs to those who choose wisely.

We must make a conscious decision: let us not trade our destiny for crumbs or spectacles. Let us value vision over vanities, ideas over indulgence, and integrity over instant gratification. The wise build the future with foresight; the shortsighted chase applause.

Nasarawa’s political story is being written now. Citizens, your choices today will define your tomorrow. Choose thoughtfully. Demand vision. Insist on accountability. And above all, refuse to be distracted by appearances.