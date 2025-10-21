spot_img
ASUU to Meet Over Ongoing Strike as NLC Threatens Nationwide Shutdown

EducationNews
— By: Hassan Haruna

ASUU

The national leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will meet today, Tuesday, to decide on the next step regarding its ongoing strike.

This follows recent talks with the Federal Government’s Renegotiation Team, led by Alhaji Yayale Ahmed, which presented written responses and made some offers to the union.

In a bulletin issued on Monday, ASUU confirmed that some progress had been made on issues such as the release of third-party deductions, payment of promotion arrears, inclusion of Earned Academic Allowances in salaries, recovery of the University of Abuja land, and the issue of victimization of its members at KSU, LASU, and FUTO.

Reports show that ASUU branches across various universities held congresses on Monday to vote on whether to suspend or continue the strike.

Earlier, the union had given the Federal Government a 14-day ultimatum to finalize and implement the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement and address other outstanding demands.

However, indications suggest that many ASUU branches voted to continue the strike despite the government’s recent offers.

An ASUU official said “This Congress is happening nationwide because the NEC meeting will hold tomorrow (Tuesday). Here in our branch, almost everyone voted for the strike to continue. We’re just waiting for the NEC’s final decision.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a four-week ultimatum to the Federal Government to meet ASUU’s demands or face a nationwide shutdown.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, made the announcement in Abuja on Monday after a meeting with leaders of unions in tertiary institutions. He warned that if the government fails to resolve the issues within four weeks, labour will begin an indefinite strike.

In reaction, Nduka Odo, a public affairs analyst and communications specialist at Peaceland University, Enugu, blamed the ongoing crisis on the government’s neglect of education.

He said the government treats education as an expense rather than an investment, which has left universities underfunded and lecturers demoralized.

Odo criticized the poor treatment of lecturers, describing them as “nation builders” who deserve better.

He said, “No serious country treats its lecturers the way Nigeria does. When you owe them salaries, deny them research support, and expect world-class results, it’s unrealistic.

“The recurring strikes are caused by broken promises and the government’s failure to honor agreements. Each time ASUU complains, the same pattern repeats  promises, committees, silence, and another strike.”

He urged the government to declare a state of emergency in the education sector, pay lecturers their entitlements, upgrade university facilities, and respect agreements made with the union.

Odo concluded, “Until the government stops playing politics with education, strikes will continue, and every repetition damages our national integrity.”

