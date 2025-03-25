Kano Information Commissioner Accused of Ordering Journalist’s Arrest Over Critical Article 

The Kano State Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, has been accused of using the police to arrest the editor of ‘Kano Times’ Buhari Abba, following a critical article published on the news website.

According to reports, Abba was detained after ‘Kano Times’ published an article titled “Dear Governor Yusuf, Beware of Kano Information Commissioner Ibrahim Waiya” on February 24, 2025. The article reportedly raised concerns about the commissioner’s conduct.

‘Kano Times’ condemned the arrest, calling it an attack on press freedom and a move to intimidate journalists. The newspaper warned that such actions make the government appear intolerant of criticism and undermine public trust.

The statement demanded that Governor Abba Yusuf intervene by; Calling Commissioner Waiya to order and stopping the misuse of state power, Ensuring journalists can work without fear of arrest.

Dropping all charges against the editor and Publicly affirming his commitment to free speech.

The newspaper warned that if the governor remains silent, it will be seen as support for the commissioner’s actions. It also stated that a government afraid of scrutiny raises suspicions.

‘Kano Times’ urged Governor Yusuf to act before the situation worsens.