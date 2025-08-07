Kano Governor Gives N5 Million and Land to Families of Deceased Athletes

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has donated N5 million and a plot of land to each of the families of the 22 athletes who died in a tragic road accident.

The athletes were returning from the National Sports Festival held in Ogun State in June. Before the accident, they had represented Kano and won six gold, 13 silver, and 10 bronze medals.

The crash happened in Dakatsalle town, Bebeji Local Government Area, about 50 kilometers from Kano.

The News Chronicle learned that those who died included athletes, coaches, a journalist, medical staff, drivers, and mechanics.

The governor’s Special Adviser on Information Strategy, Ibrahim Adam, confirmed the donation in a Facebook post on Wednesday night.

He said the gesture was part of the state government’s effort to support the grieving families.