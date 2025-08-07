Tinubu Mourns Ghanaian Ministers Killed in Helicopter Crash

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed heartfelt condolences to Ghanaian President John Mahama and the people of Ghana over the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, and six others.

Describing the incident as a “profound national loss,” Tinubu said Nigeria stands in solidarity with Ghana during this painful time.

He urged the grieving nation and families to take solace in the fact that the victims died in the line of patriotic service.

President Tinubu prayed for the peaceful repose of the departed souls and for strength and comfort for their loved ones.