Kano Government Sues Ex-Governor Ganduje and His Children Over N4.49 Billion Dala Dry Port Scandal

The Kano State Government has filed a lawsuit against former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, his children, and several others over an alleged N4.49 billion fraud linked to the “Dala Island Dry Port” project.

According to report obtained by The News Chronicle, the state government approached the Kano State High Court, seeking to recover its 20 percent ownership stake in Dala Inland Dry Port Limited and to reclaim funds allegedly misused during Ganduje’s administration.

Those listed as defendants in the case include Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; his sons, Umar Abdullahi Umar and Muhammad Abdullahi Umar; his former Special Adviser, Abubakar Sahabo Bawuro; the former Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council, Hassan Bello; lawyer Adamu Aliyu Sanda; and Dala Inland Dry Port Limited itself.

The case contains ten charges involving fraudulent agreements, diversion of public funds, breach of trust, and personal enrichment at the expense of the Kano State Government.

Court documents allege the defendants conspired to transfer 80 percent of Dala Inland Dry Port shares including the government’s 20 percent equity to private companies under the name “City Green Enterprise” to conceal the real ownership of the project.

The state government also accuses the defendants of diverting over N4.49 billion meant for infrastructure development at the port site such as road construction, electricity supply, and perimeter fencing and using the money for personal gain