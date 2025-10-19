CAN youth chairman express concern on misconduct by some students of Taraba State University 

The Youth Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) North East Zone, Evang. Jesse Ephesian JP has express concerned on the misconduct by some students of the Taraba State University.

In a statement he signed and issue to Journalists in Jalingo, said that the ongoing situation between the University management, Medical Laboratory Science students, and the recent Students’ Week Misconduct is worrisome.

The statement reads in parts,

“It has come to my attention, with deep concern, the recent developments involving students of the Medical Laboratory Science Department of Taraba State University, Jalingo, and the unfortunate misconduct that occurred during the recently concluded Students’ Week celebration.

“While I understand that students may have genuine concerns and frustrations, I must express disappointment over the manner in which some individuals have allowed emotions and social media influence to overshadow discipline, dialogue, and respect for constituted authority.

“The public protest and certain actions during the celebration have regrettably drawn unnecessary negative attention to both the University Management and the Government, which is deeply unfortunate.

Evangelist Jesse use the medium to commend His Excellency, Dr. Agbu Kefas, Executive Governor of Taraba State, for his visionary and compassionate leadership.

“His decision to reduce school fees in all state-owned tertiary institutions by 50% demonstrates his firm commitment to education, youth empowerment, and the general welfare of Taraba students.

“This singular gesture reflects a government that truly listens, cares, and acts in the interest of its people.

He also extend his profound appreciation to the Vice Chancellor of Taraba State University, Prof. Sunday Paul Bako, for his proactive leadership and relentless effort in repositioning the university toward academic excellence, discipline, and infrastructural growth.

“His recent decisions though firm were taken in the best interest of restoring order, preserving the university’s integrity, and ensuring that students remain focused on their academic goals.

He pointed out that it is important for all students to understand that constructive engagement and mutual respect bring results faster than confrontation or defiance.

“I therefore urge the Medical Laboratory Science students and all others to remain calm, responsible, and law-abiding.

“Do not allow social media commentators or external agitators to mislead you into avoidable trouble. Many of those who make noise online are silent when it comes to real responsibility and accountability.

“At this critical stage, I encourage all students to pursue meaningful and lasting solutions through dialogue, maturity, and peaceful communication with the university authorities.

He urge the students to attend meetings and present their concerns respectfully, and ensure that every discussion is documented.

“This approach will not only protect your interests but also strengthen your relationship with the university management.

The Youth Chairman also commend the management for it’s willingness to listen and handling the situation with restraint.

“Likewise, I acknowledge the apology recently tendered by the SUG President and urge the Vice Chancellor to review it in good faith and consider a second chance for those who have shown genuine remorse and readiness to cooperate.

“To the media and social media practitioners, I appeal for responsibility and professionalism. Please verify information before posting or publishing.

“The role of the media is to build peace, not breed division. Spreading unverified or exaggerated reports only worsens tension and damages the reputation of our educational institutions and government.

He call on students of the University, especially those in the Medical Laboratory Science Department, to focus on their academic pursuit, uphold discipline, and shun all acts of indiscipline or social media incitement.

“This struggle is about your education and future, not about pride or online popularity.

“Together, let us turn this period of misunderstanding and misconduct into an opportunity for growth, reconciliation, and lasting institutional progress – he concerned.