spot_img
Search
Subscribe
August 16, 2025 - 10:49 AM

Kaduna Police Arrest Suspect With N25m for Alleged Vote Buying

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Kaduna Police Arrest Suspect With N25m for Alleged Vote Buying
Security operatives in Kaduna State have arrested a man accused of coordinating vote buying ahead of today’s bye-elections.
According to the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Mansir Hassan, the suspect, identified as Shehu Patangi, was picked up early Saturday morning at a hotel along Turunku Road in Kaduna metropolis.
 He was allegedly in charge of distributing money to influence voters in the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency bye election.
Police said they recovered N25.9 million in cash from him, believed to be set aside for the illegal act. During questioning, the suspect reportedly confessed and pleaded for leniency.
The Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, praised the swift collaboration with other security agencies and warned that anyone caught trying to disrupt the electoral process would face the full weight of the law.
He assured residents of maximum security throughout the elections and urged them to come out and vote peacefully without fear or intimidation.
Previous article
Wage theft isn’t just injustice, it is silent robbery
Next article
Former Zamfara Governorship Candidate, Shinkafi, Survives Assassination Attempt in Abuja
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Former Zamfara Governorship Candidate, Shinkafi, Survives Assassination Attempt in Abuja

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and...

Wage theft isn’t just injustice, it is silent robbery

Samuel Jekeli Samuel Jekeli -
When most people hear the word “theft,” they think...

Fed Scraps Special Crypto Oversight — A Green Light or a Gamble for Banks?

Linus Anagboso Linus Anagboso -
The office was dim, the hum of fluorescent lights...

Streets, Names, and the Things That Really Matter

Linus Anagboso Linus Anagboso -
It started like a whisper in a smoky backroom—then...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Former Zamfara Governorship Candidate, Shinkafi, Survives Assassination Attempt in Abuja

News 0
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and...

Wage theft isn’t just injustice, it is silent robbery

Opinions 0
When most people hear the word “theft,” they think...

Fed Scraps Special Crypto Oversight — A Green Light or a Gamble for Banks?

Featured 0
The office was dim, the hum of fluorescent lights...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join