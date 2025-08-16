Kaduna Police Arrest Suspect With N25m for Alleged Vote Buying

Security operatives in Kaduna State have arrested a man accused of coordinating vote buying ahead of today’s bye-elections.

According to the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Mansir Hassan, the suspect, identified as Shehu Patangi, was picked up early Saturday morning at a hotel along Turunku Road in Kaduna metropolis.

He was allegedly in charge of distributing money to influence voters in the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency bye election.

Police said they recovered N25.9 million in cash from him, believed to be set aside for the illegal act. During questioning, the suspect reportedly confessed and pleaded for leniency.

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, praised the swift collaboration with other security agencies and warned that anyone caught trying to disrupt the electoral process would face the full weight of the law.

He assured residents of maximum security throughout the elections and urged them to come out and vote peacefully without fear or intimidation.