Former Zamfara Governorship Candidate, Shinkafi, Survives Assassination Attempt in Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Zamfara State governorship candidate, Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in Abuja on Friday, August 15, 2025.

Shinkafi said the attack happened shortly after Juma’at prayers while he was on his way home. According to him, masked gunmen dressed in black blocked his vehicle and opened fire before fleeing in an unmarked black Prado Jeep.

The incident has raised serious concern about the growing threats to outspoken public figures.

In a statement released by the Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development, obtained by The News Chronicle on Saturday, Shinkafi described the attempt on his life as punishment for his outspoken views on national security, particularly the worsening insecurity in Zamfara State.

“This was an unprovoked attempt on my life,” he said. “But I will not be intimidated or silenced in the struggle for peace, unity, security, and development.”

He revealed that earlier in the week, his Abuja residence had received several threatening calls from unknown numbers, which he believes were linked to the attack.

Shinkafi appealed to the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the DSS to investigate the matter and bring those behind it to justice.

He said the attack violated his fundamental rights to life and free expression as guaranteed in the 1999 Constitution.

Known as a strong critic of banditry and kidnapping in Zamfara, Shinkafi has repeatedly advised families of victims not to pay ransom, arguing that it only strengthens bandits.

He believes this position may have angered criminal elements, including notorious bandit leader Turji Bello, who recently threatened him in a viral video.

“I have consistently called for stronger military operations in the North-West and across Nigeria. This is not just important for national security, but also for sustaining democracy and supporting the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

Security agencies are yet to comment on the attack.