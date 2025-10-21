Police Smash Drug Ring in Jigawa, Nab Three Suspects in Major Raid

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested three suspected drug traffickers during a series of coordinated raids across different parts of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Shiisu Lawan, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Dutse.

According to the statement obtained by The News Chronicle, the arrests were made on October 18 during intelligence-driven operations carried out in Garki, Fagam, and Maigatari local government areas.

Lawan revealed that the suspects, whose names were not disclosed, had long been on the police wanted list for their alleged involvement in the distribution of hard drugs within the state.

He explained that officers recovered 23,944 illicit drug items during the operations, noting that two of the arrested suspects were natives of Kano State and Niger Republic.

“This significant seizure marked one of the largest anti-drug operations in recent times in the state, and underscored the commitment of the command to rid communities of dangerous drugs that continue to destroy lives, especially among the youth,” he said.

The police spokesperson added that the suspects would be arraigned in court upon the completion of investigations.

“The Jigawa State Police Command remains resolute in its mission to safeguard the lives and well-being of all citizens through proactive and intelligence-driven operations,” Lawan stated.