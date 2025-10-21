spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 23, 2025 - 2:41 PM

Police Smash Drug Ring in Jigawa, Nab Three Suspects in Major Raid

Crime
— By: Merit Ugolo

APC Secretary Arrested Over Death of 45-Year-Old Woman in Yobe
Nigeria Police

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested three suspected drug traffickers during a series of coordinated raids across different parts of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Shiisu Lawan, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Dutse.

According to the statement obtained by The News Chronicle, the arrests were made on October 18 during intelligence-driven operations carried out in Garki, Fagam, and Maigatari local government areas.

Lawan revealed that the suspects, whose names were not disclosed, had long been on the police wanted list for their alleged involvement in the distribution of hard drugs within the state.

He explained that officers recovered 23,944 illicit drug items during the operations, noting that two of the arrested suspects were natives of Kano State and Niger Republic.

“This significant seizure marked one of the largest anti-drug operations in recent times in the state, and underscored the commitment of the command to rid communities of dangerous drugs that continue to destroy lives, especially among the youth,” he said.

The police spokesperson added that the suspects would be arraigned in court upon the completion of investigations.

“The Jigawa State Police Command remains resolute in its mission to safeguard the lives and well-being of all citizens through proactive and intelligence-driven operations,” Lawan stated.

Previous article
24 Governors and Still Counting
Next article
Kaduna COEASU Bows to Dialogue, Ends Strike After Government’s Pledge
Merit Ugolo
Merit Ugolo
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Most Crypto Investors are Low-to Middle-income Earners— Study Reveals

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
A new study on cryptocurrency use in Nigeria has...

JUST IN: New INEC Chairman Amupitan Arrives Villa for Swearing-In

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
The newly confirmed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral...

Barack Obama Pays Tribute to Fela Kuti in New Podcast Series

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, has...

Group Links Otti’s Allies, Contractors to Alleged Standards Breach in Abia Market Collapse

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
An Abia state-based rights group, the Centre for Human...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Most Crypto Investors are Low-to Middle-income Earners— Study Reveals

Technology 0
A new study on cryptocurrency use in Nigeria has...

JUST IN: New INEC Chairman Amupitan Arrives Villa for Swearing-In

News 0
The newly confirmed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral...

Barack Obama Pays Tribute to Fela Kuti in New Podcast Series

Africa 0
Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, has...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x