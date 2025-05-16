Justin Bieber Reportedly facing Financial Struggles

Canadian singer and songwriter Justin Bieber has allegedly sold his entire song catalog for $200 Million and this reportedly due to financial difficulties that the singer faced.

This revelation came from TMZ in a new investigative documentary that Justin Bieber who was once one of the biggest and highest earning artists globally faced a financial setback despite earning between $500 million to $1 billion in his career.

The report did not however revealed the details of this financial records but it was revealed that his longtime manager Scooter Braun at the time advised him against taking such financial risk because of the long time effect and also reminded him of the benefits of keeping the catalog like potential long tax benefits but the singers mind was made up.

As of the time of this report Justin Beiber nor his management has said anything to debunk this report.