South Africa’s Richest Man Johann Rupert Adds $2.45B to Fortune in 2025

Johann Rupert, the wealthiest man in South Africa and the influential chairman of luxury powerhouse Richemont, has added a staggering $2.45 billion to his fortune in 2025, showing his exceptional grip on the global luxury goods market.

As of mid-May, data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index places his net worth at approximately $16.1 billion, representing an impressive 17.9 percent rise since the start of the year.

This significant increase is largely attributed to the strong performance of Richemont’s jewelry division, especially through its leading brands like Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Jaeger-LeCoultre. Despite broader concerns in the luxury sector over slowing demand in key markets like China and inflation-driven input costs, Richemont has navigated these challenges with commendable agility. For the fiscal year ending in March 2025, the group posted an 8 percent increase in jewelry sales, measured at constant exchange rates. This outcome surpassed market expectations and highlighted Richemont’s solid positioning amid global headwinds.

Unlike its main competitor, LVMH, which has seen its stock value decline by around 17 percent in 2025 due to weakening demand across several product lines, Richemont’s stock has climbed by 15 percent year-to-date. The Swiss-based group reported operating profits of €4.47 billion, slightly below forecast, but managed to preserve stable margins thanks to its careful pricing strategies and disciplined cost controls. The company’s ability to maintain growth even as consumer preferences shift globally points to a long-term strategy rooted in quality, legacy, and brand strength.

Rupert, who is 74 years old, maintains tight control over Richemont through a unique shareholding structure. His authority is exercised via Compagnie Financière Rupert, a Swiss entity that holds all of Richemont’s non-listed Class B shares. Although the Rupert family owns less than 1 percent of Richemont’s tradable Class A shares, the dual-share structure ensures significant influence over company decisions, allowing Rupert to steer the strategic direction of the luxury conglomerate.

Beyond Richemont, Rupert is also pivotal in South African investment circles. He chairs Remgro, a diversified investment firm with stakes in over 30 companies across industries including healthcare, financial services, and infrastructure. The family exerts control over Remgro through its ownership of all Class B shares via the Rembrandt Trust. Rupert and his family also hold a nearly 25 percent interest in Reinet Investments, a Luxembourg-based entity initially established to manage Richemont’s interest in British American Tobacco.

Despite his immense wealth and status, Rupert is known for maintaining a relatively low public profile, especially compared to other billionaires in the luxury or tech space. He has reportedly donated his annual salary to charitable causes, a rare move among corporate elites.

Richemont’s recent resilience amid economic and geopolitical uncertainty speaks volumes about Rupert’s leadership. As luxury brands confront evolving consumer expectations, inflationary pressures, and complex global markets, Richemont’s performance stands out as an example of innovative brand management and long-term thinking.

In a market where investor confidence often hinges on growth forecasts and quarterly earnings, Rupert’s legacy is increasingly defined by consistency, value-driven strategy, and an unwavering focus on brand prestige. His growing fortune in 2025 reflects more than just market trends, it illustrates the rewards of strategic patience and enduring control.