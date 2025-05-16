YPP Demands Sack of JAMB Registrar Over UTME Glitch, Student Suicide

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) has come out swinging, calling for the immediate resignation of the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, over the recent technical blunder that marred the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and led to widespread student failure.

In a strongly-worded statement issued Wednesday, YPP expressed grave concern over what it described as a national embarrassment, following JAMB’s own admission of technical errors that affected candidates in Lagos and Owerri zones. The glitch, the party noted, has stirred a hornet’s nest and tragically, reportedly led to the suicide of a female candidate overwhelmed by the psychological toll.

While acknowledging past improvements under Prof. Oloyede’s leadership—particularly in the areas of digital innovation and operational transparency—the YPP insisted that taking the fall in words is not enough. The party argued that accountability must go beyond apologies and urged the embattled registrar to bow out alongside other culpable officials.

“We commend the registrar for taking responsibility in a country where the norm has often been blame-shifting and denial. However, leadership goes beyond admission of fault, it demands accountability,” the statement read.

In the YPP’s view, the crisis has left a gaping hole in the credibility of Nigeria’s examination system, and business as usual is no longer acceptable.

“To sweep this under the rug would be to betray the hopes of millions of Nigerian youths,” the statement declared.

The party also urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to swing into action by setting up an independent investigative panel to unravel the circumstances behind the malfunction.

Specifically, YPP demanded that the panel: “Identify the direct and underlying causes of the technical failure; explain why the issues were localized to Lagos and Owerri; recommend disciplinary measures and long-term safeguards against a repeat occurrence”.

According to the party, Nigeria cannot afford to gamble with the future of its youth, stressing that the sanctity of public examinations must be upheld at all costs.

“Our nation cannot afford to play politics with the future of its youth. The integrity of public examinations is sacrosanct, and restoring public confidence in our institutions requires more than mere apologies,” the statement concluded.