Be Law-Abiding –Tinubu Cautions Nigerians Abroad

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has advised Nigerians living in Saint Lucia to be law-abiding and continue representing the country with dignity.

“My plea to you all: continue to be of good behaviour, don’t break the law,” the President said during a meeting with the Nigerian community.

He shared this counsel while engaging with Nigerians in Saint Lucia for the second time during his official visit to the Caribbean nation.

The meeting took place at the Windjammer Resort, where the President is lodged.

Tinubu praised Nigerians on the island for their good character, saying his hosts had spoken highly of them.

He urged them to stay focused and hardworking, drawing from his own experience as a student in the United States five decades ago.

“Life is about working hard and being consistent,” he said. “For the professionals living here, our government will not abandon you. But you must work hard. It is our job to help you succeed.”

The President also promised to address concerns raised by the community through diplomatic channels. Among the key issues was the high cost of work permits — reportedly $2,500 annually — and the absence of a Nigerian diplomatic presence in Saint Lucia. He assured the community that efforts were underway to resolve these matters.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, had welcomed attendees and thanked the President for taking time to meet the diaspora. She said Nigeria remains proud of its contributions to Saint Lucian society.

Smart Okeudili Duah, President of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), presented the community’s concerns to the President, calling for swift action on establishing diplomatic ties.

Also present was Dr. Olugbemisola Ogunlusi, a Nigerian paediatrician who moved to Saint Lucia 19 years ago. She expressed joy at Tinubu’s visit and noted how it had rekindled a sense of national pride. “Since you arrived, you have propagated Nigeria more than we ever imagined,” she said.

The President also used the occasion to update the diaspora on his administration’s economic recovery efforts.

He said his government inherited a nearly bankrupt nation but had since taken steps to stabilize it.

“Nigeria has recovered,” Tinubu said. “We’ve made oil smuggling unattractive, and we’ve stopped chasing forex papers at the Central Bank.”

He acknowledged that Nigeria’s per capita income remains low but assured that his administration is working to improve the nation’s economic well-being.

To round off the evening, the community presented the President with a portrait made by Doris, a Nigerian medical student and artist studying in Saint Lucia.