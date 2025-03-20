JUST IN: State of Emergency In Rivers: Akpabio, Dickson In Heated Verbal Exchange As Senate Holds Closed-Door Session

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Obot Akpabio and Senator Seriake Dickson were, on Thursday, embroiled in a heated argument over the provision of Senate Rules in the handling of debate on the State of Emergency in Rivers State.

Meanwhile, as the red chamber convened for plenary, Leader Michael Bamidele Opeyemi moved a motion for the Order Paper to be re-ordered to allow for the Senate to handle the debate on the state of emergency before any other motion itemized for legislative action.

As Bamidele stood to point out the relevant order, Seriake Dickson\, representing Bayelsa Central Senatorial District and former governor of Bayelsa State raised a point of order, to which Akpabio was reluctant to oblige.

Infuriated, Akpabio reminded Seriake Dickson in a witty manner, how he watched him on television saying he would not go the way of the Senate on the state of emergency in Rivers, even as Dickson insisted on getting the Senate President’s attention through a point of order.

“Senator Seriake Dickson, let’s not argue, if we argue it won’t be good for any of us.

“We are all distinguished people, you were a former governor, I was a former governor. Please turn off your mic and sit down. I watched you on television. You said, whatever the Senate does, the Senate will never go with you.

“I said you said whatever the Senate does, the Senate will never have your vote.

“I don’t know but if you have already made up your mind to go on television when the Senate has not done anything or considered any issue, I am not arguing with you, but I say, please allow me to preside.” Akpabio added.

In his reaction to the Senate President, Seriake Dickson said: “Mr Senate President, you know we must have mutual respect for all our colleagues, and I do have regard for you, particularly, as our presiding officer and I think that should be reciprocal.”

The Beyelsa state lawmaker said the point of order he raised was to draw the attention of Senators to the provision on the need to first break into a closed-door meeting.

The motion to close the door was immediately raised by the Senate Leader and seconded by the minority leader, Senator Abba Moro and the Senate went into a closed-door session.