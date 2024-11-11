EFCC Asks Court to Reject Sanwo-Olu’s Suit, Calls Claims Speculative

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has requested that a Federal High Court in Abuja deny the requests made by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in his suit for the enforcement of fundamental rights, labeling it as speculative.

In a counter affidavit opposing Sanwo-Olu’s originating summons, the EFCC informed Justice Joyce Abdulmalik that the governor’s claims are merely conjectural.

According to report, Sanwo-Olu, represented by his lawyer Darlington Ozurumba, has filed a lawsuit against the EFCC, alleging threats of arrest, detention, and prosecution following his tenure as governor. The originating summons, identified as FHC/ABJ/CS/773/2024 and filed on June 6, includes seven questions and requests 11 specific reliefs.

“Sanwo-Olu sought a declaration that under and by virtue of the provisions of Section 37 of the 1999 Constitution, “the plaintiff, as a citizen of Nigeria, is entitled to right to private and family life as a minimum guarantee encapsulated under the Constitution of the Republic of Nigeria, 1999 before, during and after occupation of public office created by the Constitution.”

He also wants the court to declare that upon community reading of the provisions of Sections 35(1) & (4) and 41(1) of the constitution, the threat of his investigation, arrest and detention by the EFCC during his tenure of office as governor is illegal.

The governor prayed the court to declare that the incessant harassment, threat of arrest and detention, against him upon the EFCC’s instigation by his political adversaries based on false and politically motivated allegation of corruption is a misuse of executive powers and abuse of public office.

He, therefore, sought an order restraining the EFCC from harassing, intimidating, arresting, detaining, interrogating or prosecuting him in connection with his tenure as the governor of Lagos State, among others.”

In response, the EFCC’s counter-affidavit, submitted on October 31 by lawyer Hadiza Afegbua, asserts that contrary to Sanwo-Olu’s assertions, the commission has neither threatened nor taken any action to infringe upon his rights.

The EFCC maintains that it has not investigated Sanwo-Olu or invited him for questioning. Ufuoma Ezire, a Superintendent in the EFCC’s Legal and Prosecution Department who provided the counter affidavit, stated he was familiar with the case facts.

He contested the veracity of several claims made by Sanwo-Olu in his affidavit, describing them as attempts to mislead the court. Ezire emphasized that the EFCC typically communicates with individuals through formal written invitations or calls.

He further stated that there is no basis for any allegations against Sanwo-Olu or his aides regarding threats of arrest or accusations of financial misconduct. The EFCC maintains that Sanwo-Olu’s actions are speculative and lack supporting evidence.

Report states that during a court session on October 29, Ozurumba indicated that he had withdrawn an earlier summons in favor of a new one.

However, EFCC’s counsel claimed she had not yet reviewed these new documents.

The court adjourned proceedings until November 26 for further mention. It is anticipated that Sanwo-Olu’s legal team may withdraw the suit at that time.

