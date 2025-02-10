JUST IN: Atiku, Obasanjo, Tambuwal, Others Meet Behind Closed Doors In Abeokuta

Former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar on Monday met with ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Leading the delegation to meet with Obasanjo at the residence of the former Nigerian leader in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Atiku was flanked by former Governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke and Senator Aminu Tambuwal, an ex-governor of Sokoto State.

Meanwhile, the reason behind the meeting has yet to be confirmed, it comes amid rumors that opposition leaders have been considering forming an alliance to unseat President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 election.

Recall that last year, the former vice president hosted Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) at his residence in Adamawa. A development that stirred rumours of a possible coalition between the opposition leaders.

