June 12: Buhari names Abuja National Stadium after Abiola

President Mohammadu Buhari yesterday renamed the Abuja national stadium after thelate Moshood Abiola.

Buhari made the declaration in his June 12 Democracy Day celebration speech on Wednesday.

He said the decision was taken to honour and immortalise the acclaimed winner of June 12, 1993, general election.

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was spotted among Nigerian leaders who attended the Democracy Day at the Eagles Square.

Also in attendance were the Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwosi II, former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola andJim Ovia.However, all former Nigerian presidents were reportedly absent at the event.