Jose Mourinho makes Barcelona vs Manchester United prediction

Man Utd take on Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League next month.

Jose Mourinho is predicting that Barcelona will get past Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

United will host the Catalan club on April 10 before the return leg at the Nou Camp six days later.

Mourinho was United’s manager during the group phase but he doesn’t seem them getting beyond the last eight, as he has effectively tipped Barcelona to oust the Reds by saying he envisages Barca meeting Juventus in the tournament’s final on June 1.

“Juventus and Barcelona are the two great candidates for the final victory and will reach the bottom,” Mourinho said.

“All they talk about Ronaldo and Messi, but I prefer to talk about Juve and Barcelona, I will always be a football coach and football continues to be a team sport.

“Juventus and Barcelona have experience, talent and a special player each. There are these special players, the teams end up becoming the best.”

Barcelona were handed an injury scare ahead of their games against United last week as Lionel Messi sustained a groin injury during Argentina’s 3-1 loss to Venezuela.