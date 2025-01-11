Anambra Okija Community buries Victims of Rice Stampede amidst tears

The remains of some persons who died in a stampede during a Christmas rice distribution in Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State were on Friday committed to Mother Earth.

No fewer than twenty people, mostly women and children lost their lives during the tragic incident that occurred on December 21, 2024 during the palliatives distribution by a member of the community, Chief Ernest Azudialu Obiejesi, through his Obijackson Foundation.

An inter-denominational burial service for the victims held at the St. Mary’s Field, Okija, on Friday had families of the victims, survivors, community members, and other notable personalities of the community in attendance.

It was put together by Obijackson Foundation alongside the royal palace of the Okija community.

The Very Rev. Fr. Donald Chukwudolue, who anchored his lesson from the book of Revelation 21:1-8, prayed to God to console all who lost their loved ones and prayed that such would not occur again in the community.

Chukwudolue said: “Nobody would hear such tragic news and not feel sober. Only the Lord can console those who lost their loved ones and we pray the Lord will continue to comfort the families of the victims.”

In his sermon, a retired Bishop of Ihiala Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Ralph Okafor, who read from the book of Psalms 23, urged the families of the victims to continue to look unto God for consolation.

While mourning the victims, the Founder of the Obijackson Foundation, Chief Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi, thanked the traditional ruler of the community and other members of the community for their support and show of love.

Azudialu-Obiejesi said: “Today, we gather here with heavy hearts to honour the memory of those we lost in the tragedy that happened on December 21 in the community.

“I, as the founder of the Obijackson Foundation sincerely expressed my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the entire Okija community for the incident.

“The foundation remains steadfast in its resolve to human development. This incident has strengthened our resolve to ensure that such tragedy never occurs again.

“Let this tragedy bring us closer and make us stronger as a community and have a resolve to forge ahead.

“This kind of tragedy can deter you from engaging in service, but we as a foundation, we are going to continue to ensure that we do everything that God has empowered us to do to ensure that Okija never suffers this kind of calamity again.

“We are humbled and reminded of the importance of doing good. We are taking decisive actions and our resolve to serve Okija people will remain steadfast. Together, we will rebuild, together, we will make Okija a safer place where you will always eat and remember your brothers and sisters.”

In his speech, the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Emeka Okezie, urged the foundation to continue in its philanthropic gestures as these have impacted positively on the community and the lives of the people.

Okezie urged Azudialu-Obiejesi to continue in his community service and impact of lives and not to be discouraged by the unfortunate incident.

Some of the victim’s family members, who spoke at the event, expressed sadness over what happened, calling on the Almighty God to grant the souls of the deceased eternal rest.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...