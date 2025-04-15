Enough is Enough- Tinubu Orders Military Crackdown As Fresh Plateau Bloodbath Leaves 51 Dead

President Bola Tinubu has condemned the latest wave of bloodshed in Plateau State after gunmen killed at least 51 people in renewed attacks on Zikke and Kakpa communities in Bassa LGA on Monday.

Describing the violence as “devastating” and “unacceptable,” Tinubu charged Plateau Governor Caleb Mutfwang to urgently tackle the root causes of the crisis, which has plagued the state for decades.

“We cannot allow this devastation and the tit-for-tat attacks to continue. Enough is enough,” Tinubu declared in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Meanwhile, the early Monday assault comes just two weeks after deadly clashes elsewhere in the state, adding to a grim death toll.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) recently reported 52 people killed and nearly 2,000 displaced in separate attacks across Plateau.

According to local sources, gunmen stormed the Zikke and Kimakpa villages around midnight, opening fire and setting homes ablaze. A youth leader, Joseph Chudu, confirmed the assault to The PUNCH, saying residents were caught off guard by the large number of attackers.

Tinubu, in his strongly worded message titled “President Tinubu condemns latest attack in Plateau, charges Governor Mutfwang to resolve underlying communal issues,” expressed condolences to the state government and called for urgent political will to end the cycle of violence.

“These problems have persisted for over two decades. We can no longer ignore the underlying issues,” he said. “The political leadership in Plateau State must go beyond addressing criminal elements and confront the ethnic and religious divisions fueling this violence.”

The President also appealed to religious, community, and political leaders across the region to unite in halting retaliatory killings and fostering peace.

He assured that security agencies have been directed to thoroughly investigate the attacks and bring the masterminds to justice.

“The Federal Government stands ready to support Governor Mutfwang and the people of Plateau in promoting dialogue, social cohesion, and long-term peace,” Tinubu concluded.