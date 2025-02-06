Itam Out, Orutugu in, as Anambra Police Commissioner Following Public Outcry

The Police Service Commission, PSC, announced on Wednesday that Livingstein Ikioye Orutugu has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Police for Anambra State.

Orutugu replaces Obono Nnaghe Itam, who is redeployed from the state.

Itam’s stint as the Anambra Police Command’s helmsman has been marked by an unprecedented spike in the rate of crime in the state, with incidences of kidnappings, armed robbery, and ritual killings hitting an all-time high.

Recently, a renowned activist in the state, Comrade Osita Obi, raised alarm over the alleged incompetence of the State Police Command under Itam’s watch, noting that incidences of extortion at checkpoints have spiraled. At the same time, the actual job of intelligence gathering and surveillance has suffered.

In a statement today by the Public Relations Officer of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, the Commission urged the new Anambra CP to quickly settle down to his new duty posts and ensure no gap may necessitate a breakdown of law and order.

The statement read, “The Police Service Commission has approved the appointment of Commissioners of Police for Taraba and Anambra State Commands.

“The Commission approved the appointment of Chukwudi Chris Ariekpere from Abia State as the new Commissioner of Police for Taraba State. He takes over from CP Peter Oparah while Livingstein Ikioye Orutugu from Bayelsa State takes over the Anambra State Command from Obong Nnache Itam.

“The Commission Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu said the new Commissioners should quickly settle down to their new duty posts and ensure no gap may necessitate a breakdown of law and order.

“He charged the new CPs to be dedicated and committed to duty and to ensure that Nigeria is freed of the menace of bandits and deviants.

“He said the Commission will continue to monitor their conduct, to enable them succeed in their new duty posts.

“The Commission’s decision has been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police for immediate implementation.”