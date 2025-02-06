If Weight Gain Was About Food, Some Skinny People Should Be Round Like the Earth!

They say, “You are what you eat,” but if that were entirely true, my skinny friends who eat like lions should be rolling around like beach balls by now!

A close friend of mine strongly believes that people with larger body sizes are victims of their own eating habits—blaming every extra pound on junk food. But I beg to differ.

From what I’ve observed, body weight isn’t just about food. I know people who eat like their stomachs are rented apartments—six heavy meals a day—yet they remain slim and agile. Meanwhile, others gain weight effortlessly, despite eating cautiously. Clearly, factors like genetics, metabolism, hormones, and lifestyle all play a role in body size.

Blaming weight gain on food alone is like blaming rain for the ocean—it’s an oversimplification. Healthy eating is crucial, but body diversity is real. Instead of fixating on the scale, the real question is: Are we nourishing our bodies for strength, vitality, and well-being?

Let’s move from blame to balance. After all, if weight gain was strictly about food, some people should have turned into full moons by now!

What’s your take? Is weight just about diet, or do other factors come into play?

Abu can be reached via danjumaabu3750@gmail.com or +2348062380296.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...