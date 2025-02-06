Expediency Of Empowering The People To Avoid Future Burdens

Nigeria’s former Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, recently shared a troubling experience that underscores the deep economic hardship in the country. According to him, he received persistent calls from desperate individuals seeking amounts as small as N1,000 and N3,000 just to survive. One woman, in particular, called him 30 times in one day, pleading for help.

Without a doubt, his revelation is a stark reminder that poverty has reached alarming levels, turning many Nigerians into beggars. However, beyond lamenting the dire economic situation, Shittu’s experience offers a crucial lesson: those in positions of power or financial stability must take proactive steps to empower those around them. This is the only way to prevent being overwhelmed with distress calls in the future.

Against the foregoing backdrop, it is germane to opine that the importance of empowerment over handouts cannot be pooh-poohed and flagrantly wished away to be inconsequential. It is often said that giving someone a fish feeds them for a day, but teaching them to fish ensures they never go hungry again. Unfortunately, many people in positions of influence or wealth fail to apply this principle when dealing with their family members, church members, or even close friends. They provide occasional financial assistance but do not invest in sustainable empowerment. This approach only creates dependency, ensuring that the cycle of begging continues indefinitely.

Imagine if, instead of giving out N3,000 occasionally, a person in a position of power helped a relative start a small business. A capital of N50,000 or less could be enough to set up a petty trade, such as selling food items, recharge cards, or running a small kiosk. With such a setup, that individual would no longer need to make repeated distress calls for survival.

For those who have held public office or achieved financial success, the expectation to assist others is constant. Politicians, in particular, are often inundated with calls and messages from constituents, family members, and acquaintances requesting financial assistance. The pressure can be overwhelming, especially for those who genuinely did not enrich themselves unlawfully while in office. Shittu’s case is a perfect example of how even former ministers can find themselves struggling to meet the endless financial demands from people they know.

But what if these same individuals had been empowered earlier? If those in power today take the initiative to help their relatives and community members set up small businesses or learn valuable skills, they can prevent a future where their phone rings endlessly with requests for N1, 000 or N3, 000. The key is to invest in sustainable solutions that reduce long-term dependency.

Without a doubt, empowering others may seem herculean, but no amount in respect to empowering people is too small as there are numerous businesses that can be engaged in with small capital particularly Nano and MSMEs sectors.

For the sake of clarity, in Nigeria, the “Nano and SME sectors” refer to the collective group of very small businesses categorized as “Nano enterprises” (typically with 1-2 employees) alongside “small and medium enterprises” (SMEs), which encompass businesses with a larger workforce and turnover than Nano enterprises, forming the backbone of the Nigerian economy and contributing significantly to employment generation; with the majority of businesses in Nigeria falling under the “Nano” category due to their high number of informal, micro-scale operations.

One common excuse people give for not helping others is that they do not have enough to make a difference. However, empowerment does not always require huge sums of money. Some small businesses require as little as from N50, 000 to N150, 000 to start. Even beyond financial support, people can be empowered through mentorship, skill acquisition programs, or connections that provide them with job opportunities.

For example, a struggling relative could be helped to acquire skills in tailoring, hairdressing, phone repairs, or any other vocational trade. Instead of giving them money occasionally, they can be sponsored for training that ensures they become self-reliant. This kind of intervention is far more impactful than temporary handouts.

In fact, the lesson from Adebayo Shittu’s experience should serve as a wake-up call to those in leadership positions and financially comfortable individuals. Empowerment should be a priority, not an afterthought. If you fail to empower those around you today, you may find yourself drowning in their distress calls tomorrow.

Against the foregoing backdrop, it is germane to opine that there are some practical ways to start empowering people today, and they cut across supporting small businesses, investing in people who are willing to acquire skills, creation of job opportunities, mentorship and encouraging savings and financial planning.

For instance, those in position to help others can do that by providing start-up capital for petty trading or Nano businesses, helping people acquire vocational skills instead of giving them money intermittently and using their networks to connect people to employment opportunities. Some other ways include guiding young people on career paths that will make them self-sufficient, and encouraging savings and financial planning by teaching financial literacy so people can manage their resources better.

Without a doubt, Nigeria is in a difficult economic state, and the level of poverty is heartbreaking. However, those in positions of power or financial stability have a responsibility to empower others. The more people you help become self-reliant today, the fewer distress calls you will receive in the future.

It is time to break the cycle of dependence and build a future where people can stand on their own. Let Adebayo Shittu’s experience be a lesson to all: empower your family, friends, and community members now, so you won’t be overwhelmed by their desperate calls later.

