BREAKING: Senate Approves Second Reading of Rivers’ N1.48 Trillion Budget Amid State of Emergency

The Nigerian Senate has given the green light for the second reading of the Rivers State 2025 budget, pegged at a whopping ₦1.48 trillion, as the state remains under a declared state of emergency.

The budget was presented by Senate Leader Michael Bamidele Opeyemi, who reaffirmed that the National Assembly has taken over legislative duties for Rivers State due to the emergency situation.

Backing the move, Senator Solomon Adeola Olamilekan who stressed the urgency, stated that;

“This is clearly a budget under emergency. We must act fast so the people of Rivers can feel the government’s presence.”

With no objections from the floor, Senate President Godswill Akpabio swiftly conducted a voice vote, sealing the budget’s second reading and forwarding it to the Ad-hoc Committee on the Rivers State Emergency for further review.

