How Ride-Hailing Drivers Faced Fake Ride Requests for Not Joining May Day Strike

Ride-hailing drivers in Nigeria who opted not to join a nationwide strike were targeted with fake ride requests.

This action, organized by the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON), was a protest against low wages, app deactivations, safety concerns, and high commission fees on ride-hailing platforms like Uber and Bolt.

The strike, announced on April 22, 2025, aimed to address issues like the high fees drivers pay, which leave them with little income after trips.

Striking drivers labeled those who did not participate as “betrayers” of the cause.

Some of the drivers receiving fake ride requests claimed they were unaware of the protest.

AUATON had previously attempted discussions with ride-hailing companies but reported no progress, leading to the decision to use economic pressure through this protest.

The union aimed to rally around 5,000 drivers for the May Day strike.

While the exact number of participants is unverified, many drivers were gathered at Onikan Stadium in Lagos, where they voiced frustrations about working conditions, demanding better social protections, health insurance, and pensions.

Drivers also complained about the rising cost of maintaining their vehicles, with the economic situation making it difficult to repay car loans as vehicle prices increase.

Nigeria’s used vehicle imports surged from ₦325.05 billion in 2022 to ₦1.063 trillion in 2023.

The fake ride tactic, while intended to punish those not participating, also served as a way to spread awareness about the strike.

This protest followed earlier actions by ride-hailing drivers, including a nationwide strike in June 2024 and calls for national regulations to replace state-level policies.

However, the absence of clear national guidelines continues to hinder their efforts for fairer treatment.